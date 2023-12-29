Hapag-Lloyd continues transit via the Cape of Good Hope

The recent situation around the Red Sea has seen us pause transit via the Suez Canal. Since then, we have been routing our vessels via the Cape of Good Hope. We have continued to monitor and update our schedules at the last port of departure to decide, with precise information, whether we route our vessels via the Cape of Good Hope or the Suez Canal. Considering the safety of our vessels, our crew, and your cargo, we have currently decided to continue our passage via the Cape of Good Hope but are reviewing this on a daily basis to decide when we can safely revert back to the Suez Canal.

Although a difficult situation for supply chains worldwide, we want to ensure the seamless continuity of your cargo planning. Therefore, we have three ad-hoc voyages that connect the Mediterranean and the Red Sea ports in both directions. For your reference, you will see below the planned rotations for our vessels:

MV Charm C V. 002SEC -> Damietta, EG (December 26) – Aqaba, JO (December 29) – Jeddah, SA (January 1) – Damietta, EG. This vessel will load cargo to the Red Sea then return with cargo from Aqaba and Jeddah to Europe and the Americas.

MV Argus V. 126E -> Damietta, EG (December 26) – Jeddah, SA (January 2) – then returning to the Med, first port of call TBD. This vessel will load cargo to the Red Sea then return with cargo from Jeddah to Asia, Europe and the Americas.

MV Seaspan Hamburg V. 001E ->Tangier, MA (December 31) – Damietta, EG (January 6) – Jeddah, SA (January 10) to connect cargo arriving from North Europe via Tangier. This vessel will additionally load exports from the Red Sea.

We will use this vessel to offer export connection for new bookings from Egypt and Jeddah to all destinations via transshipment.