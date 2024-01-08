News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward
The Suez Canal crisis is sending shock waves up and down global supply chains as ...
Hapag-Lloyd and Nexxiot’s partnership to create the largest connected fleet of smart containers will save time, money and CO2, the pair claim.
Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund told The Loadstar Podcast: “For the first time, you have door-to-door monitoring independent from the transport mode.”
The real-time monitoring device is aimed at being fitted to more than 1m containers by mid-2024.
Listen to this clip of Stefan Kalmund, CEO, Nexxiot, on how his company is transforming container monitoring tracking in close collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd
The device fitted to a container can automatically detect which transport mode is being used and send updates accordingly. For example, if it is at sea, it may send one expected arrival update per day. However, as it reaches the last mile, on a trailer, it will give an update every 15 minutes.
“With this kind of knowledge, we will be able to create advantages on an operational efficiency side,” explained Olaf Habert, director of container operations at Hapag-Lloyd.
Another benefit is that it uses smart PTI (pre-trip inspection). This data is used to predict the health of a reefer container’s mechanism and decide if further inspection is needed. Shippers will, therefore, get reefer containers quicker and will not have to wait for a PTI slot, claim the partners.
This new partnership could also expedite port authority clearance, as the tracking device is able to prove a container has not been tampered with. Mr Kalmund explained that “green lanes” at ports would allow those containers to pass freely.
“They will be processed faster than containers where there is no digital order tracking,” he said.
Mr Habert said that while this was a significant investment, it would pay off for shippers.
“We believe we can provide for customers that want additional quality and value, and yes that does come at an additional cost.”
Mr Habert told The Loadstar Podcast the pricing for this new technology would “sit around the small double–digit mark in US dollars per box, per transport”, but the exact figure had not been decided yet.
Try this clip of Hapag-Lloyd’s Olaf Habert, explaining why the company is working with Nexxiot on real-time monitoring devices
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward
Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable
No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue
Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?
Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article