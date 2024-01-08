Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Hapag and Nexxiot's smart scheme for better speed, quality and value

hapag-lloyd
Photo: Dreamstime.com
By

Hapag-Lloyd and Nexxiot’s partnership to create the largest connected fleet of smart containers will save time, money and CO2, the pair claim.  

Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund told The Loadstar Podcast: “For the first time, you have door-to-door monitoring independent from the transport mode.”  

The real-time monitoring device is aimed at being fitted to more than 1m containers by mid-2024. 

Listen to this clip of Stefan Kalmund, CEO, Nexxiot, on how his company is transforming container monitoring tracking in close collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd

The device fitted to a container can automatically detect which transport mode is being used and send updates accordingly. For example, if it is at sea, it may send one expected arrival update per day. However, as it reaches the last mile, on a trailer, it will give an update every 15 minutes.  

“With this kind of knowledge, we will be able to create advantages on an operational efficiency side,” explained Olaf Habert, director of container operations at Hapag-Lloyd.  

Another benefit is that it uses smart PTI (pre-trip inspection). This data is used to predict the health of a reefer container’s mechanism and decide if further inspection is neededShippers will, therefore, get reefer containers quicker and will not have to wait for a PTI slot, claim the partners. 

This new partnership could also expedite port authority clearance, as the tracking device is able to prove a container has not been tampered with. Mr Kalmund explained that “green lanes” at ports would allow those containers to pass freely.  

“They will be processed faster than containers where there is no digital order tracking,” he said.   

Mr Habert said that while this was a significant investment, it would pay off for shippers.  

“We believe we can provide for customers that want additional quality and value, and yes that does come at an additional cost.”  

Mr Habert told The Loadstar Podcast the pricing for this new technology would sit around the small doubledigit mark in US dollars per box, per transport”, but the exact figure had not been decided yet.  

Try this clip of Hapag-Lloyd’s Olaf Habert, explaining why the company is working with Nexxiot on real-time monitoring devices

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Container Shipping Hapag Llloyd Nexxiot Shipment visibility Supply chain visibility The Loadstar Podcast air cargo TIACA

    Most Read

    Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar

    Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges

    Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers

    Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure

    Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships

    Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms

    News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward

    Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable

    No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue

    Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?

    Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays

    Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

    Threat to ships expands into Arabian Sea with bid to hijack tanker

    Bonuses tumble for Taiwan liner employees after profit plunge

    Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates

    ECJ rejects UPS $1.9bn compensation claim over failed TNT merger