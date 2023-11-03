Hamburg Port's Jens Meier elected new president of IAPH

By Gavin van Marle 03/11/2023

Hamburg Port Authority CEO Jens Meier (above) has been elected as the new president of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH), for a two-year term.

He replaces K Subranamiam, general manager of Port Klang Authority, Malaysia.

Mr Meier has been chief executive of Hamburg Port Authority since 2008, and his appointment to the IAPH presidency was ratified by a council this week.

He was previously IAPH regional vice president for Europe, a role that will now be filled by Stephane Raison (below), CEO and chair of the combined Le Havre, Rouen Paris port authority, HAROPA.

Meanwhile, port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka (below) has been elected as the new regional vice president for North America region, stepping into the shoes of Robin Silvester as outgoing president and chief executive of Vancouver Fraser Port.