Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders
Virgin Atlantic Cargo is planning a significant increase in its belly freight capacity out of India next year.
The UK-based carrier expects to boost its cargo capacity in and out of India by around 40%, resulting in an increase of around 336% on what it offered pre-Covid, in 2019.
Virgin believes there is an opportunity in the greater air freight demand for the movement of perishables, pharmaceuticals and textiles/garments to the UK and US.
“We maximise uplift across our route network by utilising our entire fleet and ensuring the correct mix of cargo,” the carrier told The Loadstar.
The carrier is, meanwhile, gearing up to add a second direct connection from Mumbai to London in October. It currently operates four daily services out of India to the UK capital – including two from Delhi and one from Bengaluru.
In addition to the direct long-haul offerings, Virgin Atlantic has a strategic code-share partnership with IndiGo, India’s largest private airline.
MD Nick Diesel and interim cargo head Mark Faulkner are scheduled to visit Mumbai next month to showcase the carrier’s freight ambitions for the Indian market.
Bengaluru Airport (BLR) leads perishable cargo handling in India, accounting for some 28% of total trade in that segment. It shipped out 822 tonnes of mangoes in the just-concluded season this year, a 20% increase year on year, according to available data.
“BLR’s technologically advanced cold storage facility, WFS BLR Coolport, plays a crucial role in preserving the quality of the perishable produce throughout the supply chain,” said BIAL COO Satyaki Raghunath.
“This achievement, of substantially increasing our mango exports year on year, reaffirms our position as a premier gateway that meets the growing demand for Indian mangoes, particularly from two key international destinations.”
Dedicated freighter operators and airlines, both domestic and foreign, have been building their Indian cargo operations to capitalise on expected trade expansion, propelled by the regional trade diversification as the much-publicised ‘China-plus-one’ supply chain strategy gains ground.
Vineet Malhotra, co-founder and director of Mumbai-based Kale Logistics Solutions, told The Loadstar: “India is now becoming centre-stage of cargo growth for airlines, including Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Cargo and Cathay Pacific.
“Ongoing plans to establish transport shipment hubs at major airports are expected to drive the India cargo growth story further,” he added.
