Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Gebrüder Weiss launches a new competition

1920_gwcycleslogo
By

PRESS RELEASE

Third round of the international bicycle competition at Gebrüder Weiss / Ambitious goal: cycling to the moon and back / Corporate forest in Nicaragua grows by another 7,000 trees.

Lauterach, March 22, 2024. This year, Gebrüder Weiss again calls upon cyclists to participate in the company’s international cycling campaign “GWcycles”. From March 25, cycling enthusiasts all over the world will be pedalling for all they are worth. The goal of the sports competition in 2024 is ambitious: cycling to the moon and back. International participants have until September 30 to cover the distance of 768,800 kilometers.

As in previous years, GWcycles combines this sports challenge with environmental protection: the international transport company will plant another 7,000 trees in Nicaragua for the kilometers covered by the participants. In the two previous rounds, a total of 13,000 trees have been planted in Togo and Nicaragua. By planting these corporate forests, Gebrüder Weiss makes an important and active contribution to a climate-friendly future.

“At Gebrüder Weiss, we believe in sustainable mobility, and as a global logistics company, we are enthusiastic about moving things together,” Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss, describes the essential motivation and targets of GWcycles. “So far, our cycling community has accomplished spectacular results each year; they enjoy exercising and actively contributing to environmental protection. We are looking forward to this year’s competition.”

Following the previous year’s campaign, which ended with a surprising success – more than 15 times around the world – we’re challenging the participants of the 2024 competition to cycle to the moon and back. The main prize that Gebrüder Weiss offers to the top 300 cyclists is a gravel bike, as well as other attractive prizes for seven different challenges. Anyone can participate in the competition. The number of kilometers completed will be recorded and calculated in a cycling app.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Gebruder Weiss GWcycles Russian Roulette

    Most Read

    East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead

    Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai

    VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes

    Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence

    THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers

    Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic

    Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier

    Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer

    All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons

    A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters

    Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop

    Leticia Barrocas Piquet to lead ocean freight operations at DHL GF

    DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit

    EXCLUSIVE: CH Robinson – forwarding debacle spurs another top casualty

    Ports of LA and Long Beach busier this year and eyeing an early peak season

    Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price