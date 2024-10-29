By Alessandro Pasetti 29/10/2024

It was late spring 2022 when $70-or-so-a-share Ryder System (R) from Miami was approached by a suitor that was totally unconvinced that management had what it took to deliver shareholder value.

Now a $144-a-share trucking/leasing/supply chain firm expanding its logistics offering, with contract logistics* also one of its operating pillars, a key driver of its outperformance relative to prior cycles, in management’s own words:...

(*More about its 3PL operating model is here, including last-mile delivery.)

… Ryder boasts earnings growth in its contractual ...

