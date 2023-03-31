Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Frustration as Whitehall still ignores solar energy from warehouse roofs

Solar-panels on warehouse roofs
By

The UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) has hit out at the government’s revised plan for achieving net zero, as it does not include solar panels on Britain’s 75 million sq metres of warehouse roofing.

Plans for achieving net zero targets by 2050, enshrined in UK law, were described as inadequate by environmental groups which took the government to court. The court agreed and forced a revision of the proposals.

However, experts claim the government may find itself back in court as the revised plans “look very similar to the originals”, proposing just a major uptick in carbon capture and storage (CCS). Scientists have explained that CCS has not been tested at scale and thus is an unknown quantity at the levels of storage that would be required.

The UKWA had raised the potential from using warehouse roofs to provide enough cheap solar energy to meet the government’s 2030 interim target.

A report last year showed UK warehouses furnished with solar panels could provide 15GW, doubling the UK’s solar capacity, while saving 2m tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and saving the warehousing sector around £3bn a year. It would mean the sector would become a net energy producer.

UKWA CEO Clare Bottle told The Loadstar the UK grid was designed for the 1940s and 1950s and claimed: “The district network operators [which control access to the grid] are a law unto themselves; they say they will do things, but don’t do anything.”

According to Ms Bottle, to achieve an upgrade of the grid there is a need for government investment, as “the private sector is just not going to make it happen”.

The UKWA will be represented at an Energy Forum on 5 April, where Ms Bottle said, she would raise these issues with the government again.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Emissions and omissions UK Warehousing Association Evergreen Going green Hamburg Sud Xeneta

    Most Read

    Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery

    B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

    Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk

    Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist

    ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

    Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines

    Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling

    DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering

    Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles

    Maersk says posted data is not current and not from attack by hackers

    Shippers reject carriers' opposition to ending anti-trust rules

    AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles

    Winning the race to 2026: Kuehne vs DSV vs DHL Global Forwarding

    Yang Ming says shippers taking time to commit to contracts as rates fall

    Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban

    Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action