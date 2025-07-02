Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Fruit ships and trucks steer clear of Del Monte bankruptcy

del monte
Del Monte Spirit Photo: VesselFinder
By

News that Del Monte Foods yesterday filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings should not concern fruit producers using the 12 vessels owned by Fresh Del Monte Produce, or its trucking network. 

The shipping and logistics arms, called Network Shipping, and Tricont Trucking & Logistics respectively, the capacity ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bankruptcy Blues Del Monte Fresh Del Monte intra-Americas The banana business

    Most read news

    Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier

    MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels

    Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud

    Just Lund

    'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...

    Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom

    Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open

    Schedule reliability on the rise despite European port congestion

    FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim

    "Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions

    Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs

    Forwarders eye growth via M&A as deal activity builds

    Trucker shortage set to surge as US clamps down on 'illegals' at the wheel

    Maersk fined $1.5m for 'gross negligence' over Damco merger

    'Rollercoaster' Asia to NAWC capacity is increasingly unstable