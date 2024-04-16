Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Freightliner sells Coatbridge terminal to John G Russell

Coatbridge-Terminal
By

PRESS RELEASE

On 13th April 2024 Freightliner confirmed that ownership of the Coatbridge terminal has be taken over by Russell Railroad Limited, a subsidiary of John G Russell, effective immediately.

Following a strategic review of the Freightliner Coatbridge terminal, it was recognised that the Coatbridge facility would be better served under new ownership. Freightliner rail services remain unaffected by this sale and will continue to run into the Coatbridge terminal as usual.

Chris Lawrenson, Managing Director – Intermodal Logistics, Freightliner UK/Europe, said “We are looking forward to continuing to work with the team at Russell Railroad Ltd. The Coatbridge terminal is essential for maintaining effective Intermodal connections into and out of Scotland and Russell Railroad’s new ownership of the terminal will ensure these services continue to run smoothly. We look forward to forging this partnership and continuing to serve the Scottish Intermodal market.”

Graham Russell – Director John G Russell, said “I would like to thank the Freightliner team for all of their diligent work at the Coatbridge facility. We are looking forward to working with customers, existing and prospective, to deliver market leading Intermodal services for the Scottish market.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Coatbridge terminal Freightliner John G Russell Russell Railroad United Kingdom Network Rail Rebuilding the UK

    Most Read

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – new structure revealed in sea logistics

    Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali

    Resurgence of Somali pirates creates another 'danger zone' for shipping

    Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again

    Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker

    Boeing fails to deliver, as 12 airlines wait for 777 freighters

    'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates

    Kuehne + Nagel reshuffles the suits – leaks, views, sights

    Sri Lanka's Hambantota begins container operations with MSC

    Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports

    US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie

    Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace

    Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai

    THE Alliance postpones relaunch of suspended Asia-USEC service

    Forwarder anger as scanner malfunctions hit Bangladesh air exports again

    New US parcel surcharges may hasten predicted end of free shipping