Freightliner sells Coatbridge terminal to John G Russell

By LoadstarEditorial 16/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

On 13th April 2024 Freightliner confirmed that ownership of the Coatbridge terminal has be taken over by Russell Railroad Limited, a subsidiary of John G Russell, effective immediately.

Following a strategic review of the Freightliner Coatbridge terminal, it was recognised that the Coatbridge facility would be better served under new ownership. Freightliner rail services remain unaffected by this sale and will continue to run into the Coatbridge terminal as usual.

Chris Lawrenson, Managing Director – Intermodal Logistics, Freightliner UK/Europe, said “We are looking forward to continuing to work with the team at Russell Railroad Ltd. The Coatbridge terminal is essential for maintaining effective Intermodal connections into and out of Scotland and Russell Railroad’s new ownership of the terminal will ensure these services continue to run smoothly. We look forward to forging this partnership and continuing to serve the Scottish Intermodal market.”

Graham Russell – Director John G Russell, said “I would like to thank the Freightliner team for all of their diligent work at the Coatbridge facility. We are looking forward to working with customers, existing and prospective, to deliver market leading Intermodal services for the Scottish market.”