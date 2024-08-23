Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Floods swamp highways in Bangladesh, truckers stranded in 40km queue

WTC: HOLDING AMZN: SPYING ON YOUDSV: 'DEVIL WILL BE IN THE DETAIL' DSV: FALLING ON SCHENKER REPORTS AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUS

WTC: HOLDING AMZN: SPYING ON YOUDSV: 'DEVIL WILL BE IN THE DETAIL' DSV: FALLING ON SCHENKER REPORTS AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUS

chittagong
By

The devastating flood in Bangladesh, spread across 11 districts, affecting nearly 4.5 million people and killing at least 13 so far, is also hampering export-import activities.

Flooding, from incessant rain in the south-east and from the Indian state of Tripura, has swamped many parts of the Dhaka-Chittagong highway, the main cargo route.

Export-laden trucks from Dhaka and elsewhere have faced obstructions, diversions and delays in reaching depots in Chittagong, the prime seaport. In some places, the highway was reportedly waist-deep in water, creating a 40km traffic jam.

Truck driver Masud Rana told a local newspaper he had left Chittagong yesterday afternoon but, after travelling only 100km, remains stuck in congestion.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association, said during the past 24 hours the Chittagong inland depots had received 2,100 export cargo-carrying trucks – 1,000 fewer than on the previous day.

“Usually we receive some 3,500 trucks a day,” he told The Loadstar. He added that normally some 900 trucks would leave the depots every day carrying imported cargo, but in the past 24 hours only around 630 trucks had done so.

Meanwhile, the Met office says there is no possibility of the rainfall lessening in the next three days.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bangladesh Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) Port of Chittagong Congestion indigestion Container shortages Port of Singapore

    Most read news

    US east coast port strike would be a 'spot rate lifeline' for ocean carriers

    DB Schenker sale deadline is here

    Rail networks act as Canadian union warns strike begins on Thursday

    Canadian railways lock out Teamster employees as strike deadline arrives

    Congestion 'rearing its disruptive and costly head' as Canada rail strike looms

    US-China 'tariff war' tough on importers as supply chain costs rocket

    Expansion of Mexico City airfreight hub raises fears of chaos revisited

    Forwarders scramble for alternatives as Canadian rail strike looks set

    Shipping alliance shake-up will make waves during new contract season

    Cargo backlog at Bangladesh eases as carriers bring in more ships

    Rival bidders DSV and CVC said to be offering €14bn for DB Schenker

    'Toxic' boxes taken off Maersk-chartered ships for return to origin

    THEA 'plugs the gaps' as Gemini network preparations steam ahead

    HMM tightens rules for shipping lithium batteries after deadly factory blaze

    Containership owners 'making hay' as demand for tonnage still shines

    Disruption gives volumes and revenue a boost, and Zim enjoys profit rebound