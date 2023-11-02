By Alessandro Pasetti 02/11/2023

Stated mission: connecting the tech-freight dots.

Deal

Right before the CH Robinson Q3 23 conference call with analysts – which was held yesterday, 1 November, after the US markets closed – Flexport delighted the depressed M&A world with the announcement, signed off by leader Ryan Petersen to staff, that his firm would purchase “Convoy’s technology stack (…) planning to retain a small group of team members from their core product and engineering team”.

Petersen made clear that Flexport is not acquiring “Convoy the ...

