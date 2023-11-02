Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Flexport + Convoy's tech stack – listen to the pros, not the bros

ACOOL
ID 25681895 © Yakub88 | Dreamstime.com
By

Stated mission: connecting the tech-freight dots.

Deal 

Right before the CH Robinson Q3 23 conference call with analysts – which was held yesterday, 1 November, after the US markets closed – Flexport delighted the depressed M&A world with the announcement, signed off by leader Ryan Petersen to staff, that his firm would purchase “Convoy’s technology stack (…) planning to retain a small group of team members from their core product and engineering team”.

Petersen made clear that Flexport is not acquiring “Convoy the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Convoy Flexport M&A radar Venture capital Digital freight forwarders Digital revolution Digitisation DSV Forto Kuehne + Nagel

    Most Read

    Transatlantic westbound 'a total disaster', with 'unsustainable' rates

    VGM container weight mis-declaration 'rampant at most ports', say forwarders

    More delays at Australian ports as more strikes are announced

    Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'

    Suez Canal fee hikes set to add to the pressure on Asia-Europe carriers

    DHL sets up air charter service to Tel Aviv as war disrupts supply chains

    Forto lays off more staff as it closes offices in Bremen and Madrid

    'Overcapacity will persist, prompting more scrapping and slow-steaming'

    Carriers under fire as call comes for clearer rules on invoicing D&D charges

    Airfreight rates out of China soar, driven by e-commerce and restocking

    ONE forecasts operating loss after it saw Q2 profits sink

    'Evidence of a genuine peak season bounce' is good news for airfreight

    Quantum computing: is it right for you?

    Flexport eyes Convoy's tech – but not its liabilities, as more lawsuits are filed

    Tata captures iPhone volumes for Air India with Wistron takeover

    Amazon sees income skyrocket after fulfilment network restructure