Kuehne + Nagel akin to DSV – 'Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away...'
Rewind.
Late November 2021: as Swiss forwarder Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) initiated top management changes, including the departure of its previous CEO Detlef Trefzger, we wrote that such a statement of intent “could be just the beginning” of a new era for the firm under the new leadership of “one good chap”, Stefan Paul.
Fast forward now.
It was yesterday’s news, released after the European markets closed that “after twelve years on the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Renato ...
PRESS RELEASE – Dr. Renato Fassbind will not stand for re-election – Dr. Vesna Nevistic newly proposed ...
Ready, steady…
