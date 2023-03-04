By Alessandro Pasetti 04/03/2023

Remember that Swiss forwarder Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) recently lost a top SVP in Singapore, as we exclusively reported earlier this week?

Well, there’s more such news coming our way, but this time from Europe.

Background

“3 March, 2023: personnel changes” was the missive from management to staff on Friday, only a few days after CEO Stefan Paul met the analysts and convinced most of them, I gather, about the soundness of the 2026 corporate plan and 2030 vision.

In a nutshell, a convincing Paul ...

