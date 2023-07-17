Wearing multiple hats in transport and logistics
People
Despite the summer lull, the rumour mill doesn’t subside in our circles as key managerial changes at DB Schenker (DBS) in Singapore are on the cards.
(And, as it turned out, it was pretty damn good speculation that came our way over the weekend.)
Background
In the bigger scheme of things, the latest “management talk” could be yet another sign that natural attrition is the way forward for the asset-light players in transport and logistics (T&L) leading the 3PL rankings and looking to ...
