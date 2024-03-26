In a plot twist that would not look out of place on hit TV show Succession, Evergreen Marine Corporation’s (EMC) minority shareholders are suing the Taiwanese liner operator’s directors for breach of trust.

The suit is the latest salvo in a battle over the inheritance of Tawain’s largest transport firm since founder Chang Yung-fa died at the beginning of 2016 leaving four brothers squabbling over who was to take control.

What’s the latest?

The shareholders are taking issue with EMC having spent substantial ...

