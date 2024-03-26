Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Evergreen in the dock

dreamstime_xs_261411957
Photo 261411957 © L T | Dreamstime.com
By

In a plot twist that would not look out of place on hit TV show Succession, Evergreen Marine Corporation’s (EMC) minority shareholders are suing the Taiwanese liner operator’s directors for breach of trust.

The suit is the latest salvo in a battle over the inheritance of Tawain’s largest transport firm since founder Chang Yung-fa died at the beginning of 2016 leaving four brothers squabbling over who was to take control.

What’s the latest?

The shareholders are taking issue with EMC having spent substantial ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    EVA Airways Evergreen In the dock StarLux Airlines Alphaliner CMA CGM Cosco Group Hapag-Lloyd HMM ONE OOCL Zim

    Most Read

    Shock for CMA CGM as a deputy CEO decides to quit

    'Mass-casualty incident' as Maersk box ship destroys Baltimore bridge

    Diversions from Red Sea proving a real ‘silver lining’ for carriers

    Asia-Europe carriers revise FAK rates in fight to rein in revenue erosion

    A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters

    All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons

    DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit

    Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price

    Strike paralysing Finnish ports extended after talks collapse

    Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop

    MSC and FedEx face $11m fine for 'unfair charges' to shipper

    MSC closes in on acquisition of French forwarder Clasquin

    EXCLUSIVE: Awful news for CMA CGM in air cargo – one unexpected departure...

    EXCLUSIVE: DP World key exec goes – 'serious in forwarding?'

    Indian Customs to auction uncleared export boxes at Nhava Sheva

    Joachim Schaut appointed head of ocean for Europe at DB Schenker