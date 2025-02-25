Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Electronic bills of lading a step closer with standardised framework

The Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) has finalised its standardised framework for digitised bookings and bills of lading (B/Ls), which it hopes will speed up adoption and bring in a new era of interconnected trade.

The new Booking 2.0 and Bill of Lading 3.0 standards promise to overcome one of the major hurdles to digitalising B/Ls – that of standardisation – by ensuring that no one platform provider can become a gatekeeper for the technology.

The new standards have also incorporated some ...

  • Theodor Strauss

    February 25, 2025 at 2:41 pm

    After all these years, the legal base is still non existent. When will countries adopt the Rotterdam Rules? It is high time.

Topics

Digital Container Shipping Association Digitisation eB/Ls Tech standards

