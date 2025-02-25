Update your tech to attract the 'next gen', but retain vital 'institutional knowledge'
Supply chain and logistics companies should integrate digital technology to appeal to a younger workforce, ...
The Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) has finalised its standardised framework for digitised bookings and bills of lading (B/Ls), which it hopes will speed up adoption and bring in a new era of interconnected trade.
The new Booking 2.0 and Bill of Lading 3.0 standards promise to overcome one of the major hurdles to digitalising B/Ls – that of standardisation – by ensuring that no one platform provider can become a gatekeeper for the technology.
The new standards have also incorporated some ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
China/Vietnam JV launches container shipping service to link with India
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article
Theodor StraussFebruary 25, 2025 at 2:41 pm
After all these years, the legal base is still non existent. When will countries adopt the Rotterdam Rules? It is high time.