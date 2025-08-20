By Alessandro Pasetti 20/08/2025

It’s all in the tables contained in this column.

Really.

First and foremost

You have to give it to CH Robinson’s (CHRW) top management team of three – CEO Dave Bozeman, CFO Damon Lee, and CS&IO Arun Rajan. The turnaround story, is very much liked by investors.

And so, the New Robinson, expert at playing the stock market, recently confirmed its status, as we previously argued after the firm’s investor day in New York in late 2024.

It is the absolute winner of a mixed ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN