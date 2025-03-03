By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 03/03/2025

The arrival of Chinese etailer Temu in Uruguay has set the ground for a courier terminal at Montevideo’s Carrasco International Airport.

Latin America Cargo City (LACC), the airport’s logistics operator, is spending over $10m on construction of a 5,000 sq metre building designed to accommodate the rapid growth of e-commerce traffic.

“This investment will enhance infrastructure, operational capacity, and services, directly improving the experience for both courier companies and end consumers of international e-commerce, who will ...

