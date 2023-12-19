Harim-JKL consortium named the preferred buyer of HMM
A consortium of South Korean poultry processor Harim Group and private equity firm JKL Partners ...
OOOOOOOOOkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk, so.
The year group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen leaves, won’t be ground zero for DSV.
That’s for sure.
However, as the transition to brother-in-forwarding-arms Jens Lund occurs, three elements stand out.
2024 musings follow.
1) DSV vs German matrix
DSV, with its regional P&L-led CEOs, needs to protect the very-DSV idea in forwarding at the top of the 3PL league tables: slim in the corporate tree means fit and fit means money.
The German matrix, something that caters to its top three rivals, is not as ...
