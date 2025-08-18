M&A and the impact on staff: Part 4, Merger mental health
This business is all about people. It’s about relationships, the daily toil achieved together. The experiences ...
How much your customer is worth is quite a serious matter, if you are a forwarder.
Even more so if you are trying to be the market leader in virtually all modes of transport globally.
Returns
Reporting Q2 numbers at the end of last month, DSV shed light on how it values its client relationships.
In the early days of the Schenker integration, the Danish forwarder disclosed return on invested capital (ROIC) “before tax (last 12 months) excluding goodwill and customer relationships” of 41.3% ...
