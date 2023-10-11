By Alessandro Pasetti 11/10/2023

On 13 June I wrote ’DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – going nowhere fast’ ahead of the second-quarter closing in transport and logistics (T&L).

Ever since, DHL Group has been the laggard, while DSV has also struggled to stay above water…

… and to match the performance of the DJTA index – herein for comparable purposes, as we also add two T&L stars from stateside – while AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) led this hybrid T&L group ahead of Kuehne + Nagel. Throw into ...

