Dr Karl Pfaff appointed new CEO of GLS Group

Karl Pfaff (above) has been promoted and is now CEO of GLS Group.
He will begin his new role on 1 October, taking over from Martin Seidenberg, who was appointed group CEO of GLS parent IDS in August.
Dr Pfaff joined GLS in 2014 after working for Lufthansa Group and Bain & Co, and held positions in strategy, sales and operational management at GLS, before being appointed CEO of GLS Germany in 2020. He is currently group area MD responsible for Germany and Benelux.
Mr Seidenberg said: “Under Karl’s leadership, GLS Germany has grown significantly in revenue and profitability. He managed GLS’s transition to a highly customer-centric B2B and B2C parcel network, while successfully navigating the company through the turbulent times of the pandemic, strong inflation and international economic and political challenges.”
Dr Pfaff added: “GLS is an exceptional business with great potential, outstanding people and a strong brand. We will remain focused on quality and profitable growth in the current challenging macro-economic environment.
“Through continued investment in our people, digital excellence and quality, we want to strengthen the foundation for outstanding customer experience,” he said.
