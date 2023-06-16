Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DP World forwarding ambitions writ large in Ceva hire

stephane gautrais
By

Speculation over where Ceva’s global head of ocean freight would end up after he resigned last month is over: Stephane Gautrais has become SVP freight forwarding at DP World.

Mr Gautrais said: “Relocating to Dubai, I will lead the development of new capabilities for air and ocean for DP World. A fantastic new adventure starting…”

As exclusively reported by Loadstar Premium last month, Mr Gautrais’ departure from Ceva came as a shock, despite “constant change” in Marseille.

He has an illustrious CV, with stints as regional head of ocean freight at DB Schenker, MD DSV Air & Sea, as well as roles at Kuehne + Nagel, Geodis and SDV.

His new role reflects the Dubai company’s ambitions outside the port sector – which, according to the job title, will also include air freight. It is thought that the emirate has its own ambitions in further developing its airfreight operations.

