DP World forwarding ambitions writ large in Ceva hire

Atlas Air adds sustainability to new CCO Richard Broekman's role
The industry has welcomed news that Atlas Air’s new chief commercial officer has also been ...
Speculation over where Ceva’s global head of ocean freight would end up after he resigned last month is over: Stephane Gautrais has become SVP freight forwarding at DP World.
Mr Gautrais said: “Relocating to Dubai, I will lead the development of new capabilities for air and ocean for DP World. A fantastic new adventure starting…”
As exclusively reported by Loadstar Premium last month, Mr Gautrais’ departure from Ceva came as a shock, despite “constant change” in Marseille.
He has an illustrious CV, with stints as regional head of ocean freight at DB Schenker, MD DSV Air & Sea, as well as roles at Kuehne + Nagel, Geodis and SDV.
His new role reflects the Dubai company’s ambitions outside the port sector – which, according to the job title, will also include air freight. It is thought that the emirate has its own ambitions in further developing its airfreight operations.
Exclusive: Middle East shake-up sees Drew and Halleux set to leave EY and QR
Cyclone shutters already congested ports on India's busy west coast
Late peak season on the cards? Some carriers not giving up hope
Supply chain fears as labour talks at US and Canadian box ports hit new lows
Wan Hai jumps on logistics bandwagon in 'challenging' freight market
Blank sailings under scrutiny as US maritime commission 'looks for clarity'
Shippers 'relieved' as PMA and ILWU reach tentative agreement
MSC's next (rumoured) EM takeover to take pulse of Mærsk, CMA CGM
Things in ocean freight not as bad as they seem, believes Yang Ming CEO
Too many Gulf carriers flying out of Shanghai for China's liking?
Eastern Airlines in major strategy switch – without key cargo execs
Comment on this article