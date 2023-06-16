DP World forwarding ambitions writ large in Ceva hire

By Alex Lennane 16/06/2023

Speculation over where Ceva’s global head of ocean freight would end up after he resigned last month is over: Stephane Gautrais has become SVP freight forwarding at DP World.

Mr Gautrais said: “Relocating to Dubai, I will lead the development of new capabilities for air and ocean for DP World. A fantastic new adventure starting…”

As exclusively reported by Loadstar Premium last month, Mr Gautrais’ departure from Ceva came as a shock, despite “constant change” in Marseille.

He has an illustrious CV, with stints as regional head of ocean freight at DB Schenker, MD DSV Air & Sea, as well as roles at Kuehne + Nagel, Geodis and SDV.

His new role reflects the Dubai company’s ambitions outside the port sector – which, according to the job title, will also include air freight. It is thought that the emirate has its own ambitions in further developing its airfreight operations.