dnata wins major contract with Lufthansa in Amsterdam

By LoadstarEditorial 10/05/2024

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 10 May 2024 – dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has secured a major new contract with Lufthansa Group at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS). The partnership will see dnata provide its safe and reliable passenger and ramp services to four of the group’s airlines, contributing to an excellent travel experience for an estimated 1.6 million passengers on 7,300 flights annually.

Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Air Dolomiti operate a range of narrow-body Airbus and Embraer aircraft between the Dutch capital and four cities: Frankfurt and Munich in Germany, Zürich in Switzerland, and Vienna in Austria.

Jan van Anrooy, Managing Director, dnata Netherlands, said: “We are proud to partner with Lufthansa Group, supporting them with our quality services above and below the wing. Our deep understanding of customers needs will ensure a safe and smooth journey for passengers. We look forward to a successful partnership with Lufthansa Group in Amsterdam.”

dnata consistently invests in infrastructure, equipment and technologies to enhance its offering in Amsterdam. In addition to the ongoing construction of dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, one of the world’s most advanced facilities of its kind, it has recently taken delivery of a fleet of electric smart cars in an effort to replace all airside diesel vehicles in its fleet at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. As a result of its latest investment, more than 65% of dnata’s 250 pieces of ground support equipment (GSE) is electric or powered by solar energy in The Netherlands.

dnata currently provides ground and cargo handling services to 37 airlines in Amsterdam with a team of 1,000 dedicated aviation professionals, who handle 10,000 flights and move 550,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. Established in 1959, the company offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in over 30 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2022-23, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 710,000 aircraft turns, moved over 2.7 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 111.4 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 1.9 billion.