DHL Supply Chain announces changes in leadership team

DHL Supply Chain discloses new 'key executive appointments', effective today...
PRESS RELEASE DHL Supply Chain announces key executive appointments and strengthening of customer-focused strategy Bonn, September 1, ...
DHL Supply Chain has announced a slew of leadership changes, effective today.
Andries Retief, pictured, becomes chief development officer, reporting to Hendrik Venter, CEO of DHL Supply Chain. Mr Retief joined from Damco more than 11 years ago, and was most recently as CCO for Europe, ...
