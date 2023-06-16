DHL Express to build new gateway facility in Helsinki

By LoadstarEditorial 16/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

DHL Express builds new gateway in Helsinki

Investment volume of 100 million euros

Relocation planned for 2025

Vantaa/Finland, 16 June 2023: DHL Express Finland will build a logistics center for international air express services at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The total investment in the new premises as well as the technology on the Aviapolis site amounts to around 100 million euros for the entire rental period. As soon as the airside access is operational, the DHL aircraft parked on the apron can be reached directly from the new building. All inbound and outbound express shipments in Finland will be handled at the logistics center, which is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2025.

The new facility is a response to DHL Express’ growing shipment volume in Finland, which has been driven in recent years by international e-commerce and a remarkable increase in demand across all customer segments. “The flexibility, reliability, speed and global coverage of our services are critical to our customers’ supply chain planning. Over the years, we have systematically invested in and expanded our activities in Finland. With this project, we will significantly increase our capacities and thus secure the potential for future growth. The new, state-of-the-art gateway facility will enable us to continue to provide reliable and fast transport services that support the competitiveness of Finnish export and import companies,” says Oktay Nuri, Managing Director DHL Express Finland.

The new gateway will employ around 150 people, and the number is expected to grow by several dozen. The headquarters of DHL Express Finland will be located in separate offices.

“The new site will be around 16,000 gross square meters, more than twice the size of our current gateway in Vantaa. The automatic sorting system can process about 6,500 shipments per hour. 90 direct loading bays allow efficient sorting of shipments directly from the conveyor belt to the delivery trucks. All charging bays will be equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles, which supports our goal of electrifying our entire pick-up and delivery fleet within a few years,” explains Janne Appel, Operations Director DHL Express Finland.

Sustainable network development

Deutsche Post DHL Group has set itself the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Reducing the CO 2 footprint of transport and making all new buildings climate-neutral are important steps on this path. Accordingly, the new Helsinki Gateway will also be climate-neutral. Geothermal heat is used as the main heat source, and electricity is generated with photovoltaic systems. An advanced building management system, energy-efficient building materials and processing equipment, and LED lighting are among its eco-friendly features. Employees are provided with a spacious and functional working environment in which safety and environmental aspects have been taken into account.

The new gateway, designed according to DHL Express’ global standards, will be built by AVIA Real Estate Oy, with Meijou Oy as prime contractor.

The new gateway in Helsinki is part of an extensive program to improve the infrastructure of the DHL Express network. A corresponding gateway is currently being built in Munich, and a new Nordic Express hub was opened in Copenhagen a few months ago. In Finland, a new state-of-the-art 5,000 square meter express terminal was completed in Pirkkala in 2019.

DHL Express in Finland

DHL Express transports urgent documents and goods weighing up to 3,000 kg reliably and punctually from door to door to more than 220 countries and territories. Daily flights from the Leipzig and Copenhagen hubs to Helsinki and vice versa connect Finland to the global DHL Express network. DHL Express Finland employs around 400 people at its locations. The company is certified as a Great Place to Work™.