Descartes acquires ASD

Acquisition-happy Dachser strikes again as it takes control of Italy JV
It’s been a busy week for acquisitive Dachser. Hot on the heels of news that ...
PRESS RELEASE
Strengthens Descartes’ Customs and Regulatory Compliance Footprint
WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, Georgia, April 22, 2024 — Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired Aerospace Software Developments (“ASD”), a leading provider of customs and regulatory compliance solutions.
Based in Ireland, ASD provides customs declaration software solutions for logistics services providers (“LSPs”) and shippers, as well as RFID solutions that help the air logistics community track assets. The company’s customs filing solutions, operating under the brand Thyme-IT, help importers, exporters, and LSPs comply with Irish regulatory requirements for imports and exports in a secure and efficient manner. In addition, ASD’s RFID solutions help global airlines and ground handlers eliminate manual tasks and comply with various airline regulations more efficiently through the unique identification, tagging, and tracking of assets.
“Descartes’ Global Logistics Network (“GLN”) was built to help shippers, carriers, and LSPs connect and collaborate to manage the complete lifecycle of shipments,” said Ken Wood, EVP Product Management at Descartes. “This combination with ASD is highly complementary to our current product footprint. ASD adds deep Irish customs domain expertise and a modern multi-country customs technology platform. We also see great synergies for the airline community by combining ASD’s RFID-based solutions with Descartes’ CORE BLE real-time tracking platform.”
“As customers increasingly look to cover more business processes with one provider, we continue to add solutions to the GLN for them to do so,” Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “ASD shares a common vision to serve the wider global logistics community of shippers, carriers and LSPs. We’re excited to welcome the ASD employees, customers and partners into the Descartes family.”
ASD is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Descartes arranged to acquire ASD for approximately €57 million ($US 61 million), with €54 million paid at closing from cash on hand and the final arrangements for the transaction expected to occur in Descartes’ fiscal 2025 fourth quarter.
Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports
Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?
HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance
How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?
Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs
Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates
Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled
Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel shockwaves in APAC
Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise
Sustainability concerns don't show on shippers' procurement radar
Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article