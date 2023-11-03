Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Dark Friday: AP Møller-Mærsk – battered by the waves

AW
ID 22119645 © Peter Wollinga | Dreamstime.com
By

Boom and bust materialised today, Dark Friday, 3 November, via AP Møller-Mærsk’s (APMM) Q3 23 update.

With its dismal performance in core Ocean activities, perhaps hardly surprising, as I preliminarily argued here today. However…

… the unit’s tiny -$27m loss at operating level, once gauged against expectations, makes you wonder – actual group Ebit at $538m: -12% against expectations, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence – if CEO Vincent Clerc may risk losing… oh, well…

… what to expect next.

Baseline Ebit losses Q4 23 ...

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Logistics on a steroid comedown Asia Shipping Exclusive M&A radar Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation

