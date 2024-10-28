Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Damaged bulker Ruby can finally unload volatile cargo, at UK's Gt Yarmouth port

BA: CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISEXPO: SAIA BOOSTDSV: UPGRADEBA: ANOTHER JUMBO FUNDRAISINGXPO: SAIA READ-ACROSSHLAG: BOUYANT BUSINESS HLAG: FOLLOW THE LEADERBA: RISKY STUFFKNX: UNCHANGEDWTC: RELIEF RALLY R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON

BA: CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISEXPO: SAIA BOOSTDSV: UPGRADEBA: ANOTHER JUMBO FUNDRAISINGXPO: SAIA READ-ACROSSHLAG: BOUYANT BUSINESS HLAG: FOLLOW THE LEADERBA: RISKY STUFFKNX: UNCHANGEDWTC: RELIEF RALLY R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON

mv ruby
Photo: VesselFinder
By

Malta-flagged MV Ruby, the crippled bulk carrier with 20,000 tonnes of Russian ammonium nitrate aboard, has been granted refuge at the UK port of Great Yarmouth, after a long and fraught time at sea.

The distressed vessel has been turned away by various ports and the safe haven in the UK avoids a potentially perilous onward journey through the Strait of Gibraltar and Mediterranean.

Not long after leaving the Russian port of Kandalaksha, Ruby was caught in a storm which grounded it, damaging its hull and propeller. Had the vessel sunk,  ammonium nitrate could have leaked, causing algal blooms which would choke marine life, potentially causing a major ecological disaster.

And if the volatile cargo had ignited, it could explode with a blast seven times that of the blast that levelled the port of Beirut in 2020.

Mindful of this risk, several port states turned the vessel away rather than provide refuge. And although Norway’s port of Tromso conducted temporary repairs, Ruby was not permitted to unload its cargo there, or in Sweden and Denmark, which denied it access Baltic ports.

Now accompanied by Maltese tug Amber II, the latest plan involved a trip to Malta, the home of its flag, where it could be offloaded and repaired, and it moored some way off the Thames Estuary to be refuelled, where it has remained for over a month.

Over the weekend, the decision was made to bring the vessel into Great Yarmouth to offload its cargo and repair, under the oversight of classification society DNV.

“Aligned to the UK Department for Transport’s approval of MV Ruby entering UK waters, Peel Ports Group will take the responsibility of accommodating the vessel in a suitable berth under the strictest of safety measures,” said Richard Goffin, port director for Great Yarmouth.

“The port has the capability to handle hazardous materials… Our team is well-versed in implementing rigorous safety protocols and we strictly adhere to all UK safety regulations and international maritime standards.

“Our role is to ensure that MV Ruby is able to safely discharge and continue with its onward journey.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Great Yarmouth M/V Ruby Worse things happen at sea MSC Red Sea Crisis

    Most read news

    DSV and K+N see margins squeezed hard in third quarter

    Air cargo shifts capacity to where the money is as holiday season begins

    Using Amazon Air services 'a win-win' for 'absolutely satisfied' K+N

    Freight rates on major ocean trades out of India continue to slide

    Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings

    Maersk expects profit hike on strong demand and Red Sea crisis

    MSC ship first in line for delays with Montreal dockers set for Sunday strike

    Red Sea crisis proving 'a boom period' for feeder operators

    Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?

    Final defendant in Polar Air Cargo case pleads guilty before trial begins

    Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels

    Harim would submit new bid if HMM came up for sale again

    CMA CGM purchases chartered Seatrade feeder quintet

    Overtime ban at port of Montreal goes on as 'special mediator' is rejected

    US lines: Where is all the sales talent in freight forwarding?

    Control of Wilson Sons could boost MSC dominance in Brazil