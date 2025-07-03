North American railroads report intermodal volumes on the increase
North American intermodal operators are continuing to make volume gains, but are showing mixed results ...
Three weeks can be a long time – especially if they stretch to more than two months. A system cutover in the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail network in early May triggered a spike in dwell times that has proven more difficult ...
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...
Schedule reliability on the rise despite European port congestion
Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash
MSC orders spark concerns of anti-competitive behaviour and an H2 rate drop
Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom
Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
Global contract logistics market hits record high as Asia Pacific drives growth
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article