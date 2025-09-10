Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Cosco expands warehouse footprint to tap into growing ecommerce

Cosco Xiaomi warehouse
By

Cosco Shipping Lines is expanding its warehousing footprint to tap into e-commerce growth and respond to the supply chain challenges of the US tariffs on imports.

Last Thursday, the China state-controlled liner operator opened a warehouse in Panama, to stock Xiaomi products, ...

    Topics

    Cosco Panama PANAPARK Free Trade Zone Xiaomi