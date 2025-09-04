Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Container manufacturers expect softer demand after 'challenging' first half

dreamstime_xs_79137095
ID 79137095 | Cargo © Max421 | Dreamstime.com
By

Following the release of their H1 25 results, container manufacturers are expecting a correction in demand for new containers to last until year-end.

Singamas, the fourth-largest container maker, is predicting “lacklustre demand” for new boxes.

While its revenue was up 4%, ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China International Marine Containers (CIMC) Cosco Shipping Development (CSD) Singamas