Evergreen orders 60,500 new containers for growing liner fleet
Evergreen has ordered 60,500 new containers at a cost of nearly $187m. Filings to the Taiwan ...
China’s container production reached an all-time high of 8.1m teu in 2024, as demand surged due to the Red Sea crisis.
China Container Industry Association vice-chairman Li Jun revealed the figures at the Intermodal Asia conference yesterday.
In comparison with last year’s 8.1m teu, 2023 saw just 2.2m teu of container output as demand corrected following the Covid-induced boom.
Mr Li said dry containers were the most manufactured type, accounting for 91.3% of China’s output last year, while reefers made up nearly 4% ...
