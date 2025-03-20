By Alison Koo 20/03/2025

China’s container production reached an all-time high of 8.1m teu in 2024, as demand surged due to the Red Sea crisis.

China Container Industry Association vice-chairman Li Jun revealed the figures at the Intermodal Asia conference yesterday.

In comparison with last year’s 8.1m teu, 2023 saw just 2.2m teu of container output as demand corrected following the Covid-induced boom.

Mr Li said dry containers were the most manufactured type, accounting for 91.3% of China’s output last year, while reefers made up nearly 4% ...

