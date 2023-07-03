Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / CIMC reports soft demand for new containers, but eyes recovery in 2024

CIMC Photo 256005425 © Timon Schneider Dreamstime.com
© Timon Schneider Dreamstime.com.
By

Container demand is expected to be muted this year as freight rates continue heading south, according to China International Marine Containers (CIMC) chairman and CEO Mai Boliang.

However, at the company’s AGM last week he also predicted that, with periodic renewal, container demand would improve in 2024.

Mr Mai, who leads the world’s largest container manufacturer, said few new containers were on order this year, so increased scrapping of old boxes could mean demand would recover next year.

The meeting was two months after CIMC disclosed that Q1 23 net profit had plunged 90% year on year, to $23.8m, as sales of dry containers fell 77% to 82,500 teu, reefer sales were down 63%, to 12,100 teu, and sales of special containers had fallen 13%, to 66,100 units. In 2022, CIMC’s net profit halved, to $466.52m.

Mr Mai cited BIMCO’s container shipping market report, released on 30 May, that said box volumes on head-haul and regional trade lanes would reach 185m teu in 2024, 7% higher than in 2022, while the International Monetary Fund predicts global economic growth of only 2.8% this year and 3% in 2024.

Avoiding over-dependence on containers, CIMC, which is also active in shipbuilding, has been diversifying into the clean energy segment, said Mr Mai.

And, in response to shareholders’ questions, Mr Mai said no decision had yet been taken about opening factories in countries with lower manpower costs, such as in Vietnam and India.

He said: “In the long run, world trade is moving from China to South-east Asia, Africa and even South America. We’re paying close attention to market dynamics and constantly intensifying our research. No matter how the market changes, CIMC’s position in the global container industry will not change.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BIMCO China International Marine Containers (CIMC) Container manufacturing On the merry-go-round

    Most Read

    Canada's turn to feel the heat as port workers agree to July strike

    Carriers sailing in red ink, with 'another rates bloodbath' heating up

    Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud

    Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy

    MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend

    Maersk unleashes ‘shock and awe’ rate hike on Asia-North Europe

    Major rail operators set to form new US intermodal freight corridor

    EXCLUSIVE: Global head of key logistics vertical leaves Mærsk

    HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'

    Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment

    New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high

    Pharma supply shortages drive calls for more integrated supply chains

    Not much to smile about in air freight, if you're not carrying e-commerce

    Exclusive: Menzies cargo chief Robert Fordree quits

    Bullish sell-side tests DSV + DB Schenker

    Despite slow demand and falling rates, supply chains still cost a packet