Going inland with the FLOW as US supply chain visibilty platform expands
The Freight Logistics Optimisation Works (FLOW) platform, a public-private partnership to share visibility on US ...
Washington’s ’back and forth’ tariff moves have created confusion among targeted countries as much as within US business circles.
And on another front, the administration’s stance on infrastructure investment is raising questions for the project logistics sector.
The shift in priorities that came with the change of the guard in Washington – arguably most prominently in energy policy – has left people wondering about the outstanding infrastructure funding the Biden administration had set in motion.
Ceva Logistics UK named and shamed as a 'serial late-payer'
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
M&A speculation swirls as EV Cargo unveils 'robust financial position'
Tariffs will puncture North American trucking industry recovery
GXO Wincanton deal could see supermarkets funded to invest in new 3PL
Global container trade still strong, but front-loading not the cause
Lack of respect will dash carrier hopes of forwarding success
US automakers fear 'double-whammy' cost hikes with latest tariffs
