By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 14/03/2025

Washington’s ’back and forth’ tariff moves have created confusion among targeted countries as much as within US business circles.

And on another front, the administration’s stance on infrastructure investment is raising questions for the project logistics sector.

The shift in priorities that came with the change of the guard in Washington – arguably most prominently in energy policy – has left people wondering about the outstanding infrastructure funding the Biden administration had set in motion.