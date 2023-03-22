CNBC: Stocks slide following Fed’s rate hike, Dow sheds more than 500 points

By LoadstarEditorial 22/03/2023

CNBC reports:

Stocks tumbled on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve continued hiking rates, while at the same time acknowledging turmoil in the banking sector could slow the already fragile economy. Regional bank shares led the slide.

Adding to the stock market’s decline and the drop in regional bank shares were comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who told the U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee that the U.S. was not currently working on “blanket insurance” for bank deposits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 530.49 points, or 1.63%, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN