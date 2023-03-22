CNBC: Stocks slide following Fed’s rate hike, Dow sheds more than 500 points

CNBC: Companies scramble to meet payroll, pay bills after SVB’s swift failure
CNBC reports: The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has thousands of tech startups wondering what happens now to their ...
CNBC reports:
Stocks tumbled on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve continued hiking rates, while at the same time acknowledging turmoil in the banking sector could slow the already fragile economy. Regional bank shares led the slide.
Adding to the stock market’s decline and the drop in regional bank shares were comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who told the U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee that the U.S. was not currently working on “blanket insurance” for bank deposits.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 530.49 points, or 1.63%, ...
