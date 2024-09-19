Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CNBC: Nike CEO John Donahoe is out, replaced by company veteran Elliott Hill

Time for Change clock
Rangizzz ID 21994337 © Rangizzz | Dreamstime.com
CNBC reports:

Nike on Thursday announced that its CEO John Donahoe is stepping down and company veteran Elliott Hill is coming out of retirement to take the helm of the sneaker giant.

Donahoe, who has been Nike’s CEO since Jan. 2020, will retire from his position on Oct. 13. Hill is slated to take over on the following day. Donahoe will stay on as an advisor through the end of January.

Shares climbed 8% in extended trading Thursday. As of the close, shares are down more than 25% this year…

To read the full post, please click here.

