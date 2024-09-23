CNBC: Apollo CEO: You won’t be able to tell the difference between public and private (VIDEO)

CNBC: Nike CEO John Donahoe is out, replaced by company veteran Elliott Hill
CNBC reports: Nike on Thursday announced that its CEO John Donahoe is stepping down and company ...
CHRW: REMARKABLY RESILIENTFDX: TSUNAMI STRIKES KNIN: BACK FROM LOWSFDX: AGM POST-HAMMERINGDHL: FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISS
CHRW: REMARKABLY RESILIENTFDX: TSUNAMI STRIKES KNIN: BACK FROM LOWSFDX: AGM POST-HAMMERINGDHL: FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISS
Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan talked to CNBC about the evolution of financial markets and products, as well as portfolio allocation strategies for investors who should expect a convergence of public and private markets.
Watch him here now.
Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'
Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike
Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics
CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid
Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe
Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'
Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'
Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar
Maersk denies regular clients are being pushed out by ecommerce
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article