CNBC: HSBC names Pam Kaur as first female CFO amid major restructuring

CNBC: OpenAI sees roughly $5bn loss this year on $3.7bn in revenue
CNBC reports: OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, expects about $5 billion in losses on $3.7 billion ...
CNBC reports:
HSBC on Tuesday named veteran insider Pam Kaur as its first female finance chief and announced a consolidation of the bank into four business units.
Kaur is set to assume her post on Jan. 1, according to regulatory filings with the Hong Kong bourse, taking over from interim Chief Financial Officer Jon Bingham…
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
More cargo chaos at Chittagong Port as transport operators strike
Trump tariff threat and China downturn will make CNY 2025 'different'
Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm
Box ship transits through Panama Canal hold steady, despite drought limits
Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete
