CNBC: HSBC names Pam Kaur as first female CFO amid major restructuring

By LoadstarEditorial 22/10/2024

CNBC reports:

HSBC on Tuesday named veteran insider Pam Kaur as its first female finance chief and announced a consolidation of the bank into four business units.

Kaur is set to assume her post on Jan. 1, according to regulatory filings with the Hong Kong bourse, taking over from interim Chief Financial Officer Jon Bingham…

To read the full post, please click here.

More here: “HSBC merges commercial and investment banking units, names first female CFO”.