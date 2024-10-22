Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: HSBC names Pam Kaur as first female CFO amid major restructuring

ZIM: MAERSK BOOST KNIN: READ-ACROSSMAERSK: NOT ENOUGHMAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELD

ZIM: MAERSK BOOST KNIN: READ-ACROSSMAERSK: NOT ENOUGHMAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELD

Job Promotion. Manager is holding figurine near career ladder. Worker raises.
© Designer491
By

CNBC reports:

HSBC on Tuesday named veteran insider Pam Kaur as its first female finance chief and announced a consolidation of the bank into four business units.

Kaur is set to assume her post on Jan. 1, according to regulatory filings with the Hong Kong bourse, taking over from interim Chief Financial Officer Jon Bingham…

To read the full post, please click here.

More here: “HSBC merges commercial and investment banking units, names first female CFO”.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC HSBC

    Most read news

    Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry

    Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides

    A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports

    DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions

    Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services

    More cargo chaos at Chittagong Port as transport operators strike

    Trump tariff threat and China downturn will make CNY 2025 'different'

    Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity

    Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta

    Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm

    Box ship transits through Panama Canal hold steady, despite drought limits

    Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete

    Congestion fears as box lines plan to dodge EU carbon tax with UK first-call 

    The Loadstar explains: onboard carbon capture and storage

    Uplift for Hong Kong's air cargo hub status, while container port declines

    A long slow road to recovery for US trucking – some operators won't make it