CNBC: OpenAI sees roughly $5bn loss this year on $3.7bn in revenue

CNBC: Apollo CEO: You won’t be able to tell the difference between public and private (VIDEO)
Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan talked to CNBC about the evolution of financial markets ...
DHL: DSV PREFERRED CHOICEWTC: ALMOST BORINGHLAG: 'GRI' AND 'GRA' UPDATEKNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGH
DHL: DSV PREFERRED CHOICEWTC: ALMOST BORINGHLAG: 'GRI' AND 'GRA' UPDATEKNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGH
CNBC reports:
OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, expects about $5 billion in losses on $3.7 billion in revenue this year, CNBC has confirmed.
The company generated $300 million in revenue last month, up 1,700% since the beginning of last year, and expects to bring in $11.6 billion in sales next year, according to a person close to OpenAI who asked not to be named because the numbers are confidential.
The New York Times was first to report on OpenAI’s financials earlier on Friday after viewing company documents. CNBC hasn’t seen the financials…
To read the full post, please click here.
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
Amazon launches end-to-end logistics for third-party online sellers
USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming
Virgin cargo GSA deal with ECS raises eyebrows, but 'there's no conflict'
Lufthansa Cargo folds SAF costs into its airfreight surcharge
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article