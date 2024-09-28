Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CNBC: OpenAI sees roughly $5bn loss this year on $3.7bn in revenue

dreamstime_s_47723551
Photo 47723551 / Monkey Money © Mike_kiev | Dreamstime.com
By

CNBC reports:

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, expects about $5 billion in losses on $3.7 billion in revenue this year, CNBC has confirmed.

The company generated $300 million in revenue last month, up 1,700% since the beginning of last year, and expects to bring in $11.6 billion in sales next year, according to a person close to OpenAI who asked not to be named because the numbers are confidential.

The New York Times was first to report on OpenAI’s financials earlier on Friday after viewing company documents. CNBC hasn’t seen the financials…

To read the full post, please click here.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC OpenAI

