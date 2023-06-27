CNBC: Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn over $170 million funding deal

Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China
Developments this week have laid bare the growing enmity between the US and China, as ...
CNBC reports:
Struggling electric-truck maker Lordstown Motors filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday and said that it would put itself up for sale amid an ongoing dispute over investments that had been promised by Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn.
Shares were down more than 60% in premarket trading following the news.
Simultaneously with its bankruptcy filing, Lordstown filed a suit against Foxconn. The company accused Foxconn of fraud and of failing to abide by an agreement that called for the Taiwan-based firm to invest up ...
Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines
Mærsk strategy: time to throw the dice again?
Freight rates still tumbling and a liner bear market looms
Striking dock unions should pay $2 billion a day, say Republican senators
Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud
How unpicking the 2M Alliance will re-shape container trades
New bid to curb US e-commerce imports, especially from China
It's survival of the fittest as the shortsea market hits heavy weather
Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain
Barge operators impose surcharges after rapid fall in Rhine water level
Purchasing manager 'failures' could lead to airfreight boom
MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo
Comment on this article