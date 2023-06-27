CNBC: Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn over $170 million funding deal

By Alessandro Pasetti 27/06/2023

CNBC reports:

Struggling electric-truck maker Lordstown Motors filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday and said that it would put itself up for sale amid an ongoing dispute over investments that had been promised by Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn.

Shares were down more than 60% in premarket trading following the news.

Simultaneously with its bankruptcy filing, Lordstown filed a suit against Foxconn. The company accused Foxconn of fraud and of failing to abide by an agreement that called for the Taiwan-based firm to invest up ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN