Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week
Container freight spot rates maintained their downward trajectory this week, as tariff uncertainty continued to ...
The box carrier heavyweights appear to be increasingly romancing the Indian market, with trade indicators and investment policies becoming more conducive for growth.
One ground-breaking move has come from CMA CGM: according to industry updates, the French liner is set to flag one of its containerships in India, reportedly a ‘first’ by a global mainline carrier.
An official ceremony, set up by the carrier with Nhava Sheva Free Port Terminal (NSFT) in Nhava Sheva port (JNPA) ...
