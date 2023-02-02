Cross-alliance cooperation on the increase as market weakens
Ocean carriers are pulling capacity from Chinese export routes and redeploying the ships to more ...
French carrier CMA CGM has ordered a dozen 13,000 teu methanol-fuelled containerships at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
Hyundai Samho’s holding company, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, said in a Korea Exchange filing yesterday that a “European customer” had ordered newbuildings for delivery by December 2026. Industry sources indicate that CMA CGM is the client.
The total contract value is estimated at KRW2.53trn ($2.05bn).
The latest order would take CMA CGM’s orderbook to 101 ships, for over 972,000 teu, overtaking that of the Cosco group (including OOCL) and putting it just behind market leader MSC’s orderbook of over 1.8m teu.
The newbuildings are the second set of methanol-powered ships CMA CGM has ordered, increasing the total number of such vessels in the French carrier’s orderbook to 18.
Last August, CMA CGM commissioned six 15,000 teu methanol-powered ships at China’s Dalian Shipbuilding for delivery during H2 25. CMA CGM believes that there is no single fuel that can achieve the industry’s target of achieving zero-carbon in 2050, and that all eligible fuels should be explored.
At the Singapore International Bunkering Conference in October, CMA CGM’s VP for bunkering and energy transition, Farid Trad, said: “We’re investing in assets, ships, in efficient vessels that are LNG-propelled or methanol-powered. It has been well understood that LNG is a great transition fuel and this could lead to the production of bio-methane and e-methane.”
CMA CGM already has 31 e-methane ready ships in its fleet and it aims to have 77 by end-2026.
In September, CMA CGM launched a $1.5bn fund to expedite its move towards decarbonisation, by investing in industrial production of new fuels and low-emission transport solutions across the group’s businesses that include maritime, overland and air freight services.
Ocean carriers are pulling capacity from Chinese export routes and redeploying the ships to more ...
Fair to wonder whether national pride would block a deal with the Danes
CMA CGM has launched a €200m ($217m) fund to invest in new maritime decarbonisation project proposals, ...
Container freight rates from Asia are expected to come under renewed pressure in the usual ...
Reports that the 3,426 teu CMA CGM Vercruz, which is owned by the Singapore based ...
Ocean carriers are busy cascading bigger ships on to secondary trades in order to absorb ...
Ocean rates ex-Asia under pressure, while PSSs return to the transatlantic
Maersk 'takes a risk' binning historic and well-liked brands
Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack
Capacity control by the biggest carriers will prevent rates tumbling further
Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M
DHL leads freighter exodus from MEX as government ban looms
More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall
Cross-alliance cooperation on the increase as market weakens
Hapag-Lloyd bucks the trend, as Q4 volumes hold steady
Cargo back to 'playing second fiddle' at US carriers, but has momentum
Cash-rich Samudera splashes out on new box ships to renew fleet
Comment on this article