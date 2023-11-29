CILT UK appoints Paul Adams as its new chief executive officer

By Charlotte Goldstone 29/11/2023

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK (CILT UK) has announced the appointment of Paul Adams as its new chief executive.

Mr Adams has over 20 years’ experience in senior leadership roles and joins CILT UK from the Institute of Directors, where he served as national director and chief operating officer for two years.

Prior to this, he held various CEO roles within the charity sector, including at the Civil Mediation Council from 2018 to 2021 and the Clive Richards Foundation. He also served 17 years in the military, including front line service in several conflict zones.

Mr Adams said: “The profile and significance of logistics, transport, and supply chain as a sector has been made ever more prominent since its important role in keeping the country moving during the pandemic, and I look forward to building on this momentum. I am excited to have the opportunity to represent such a vital area of the UK economy and look forward to connecting with members and the profession during my tenure.”

CILT UK described Mr Adams as “a motivated and charismatic CEO that has led both small and large teams in the not-for-profit, membership, training and commercial sector”.

Vikram Singla, CILT chair, said: “The board has found a strong and passionate leader in Paul. His extensive experience in membership organisations, charities and education will help guide the institute through an important period of growth as we move into the next phase of our journey into becoming the institute of choice for all those working in the many facets of logistics, transport and the supply chain.”

Mr Adams will start his new role on 1 December and will be based at CILT UK’s head office in Corby, Northamptonshire. He will take over from Andrew Weatherill, director of finance and company secretary at CILT UK, who has been acting as interim CEO over the past few months.