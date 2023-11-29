CILT UK appoints Paul Adams as its new chief executive officer

Noatum Logistics appoints Wissam Madi to head airfreight
Noatum Logistics has appointed Wissam Madi (pictured) as its global head of airfreight. Mr Madi ...
The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK (CILT UK) has announced the appointment of Paul Adams as its new chief executive.
Mr Adams has over 20 years’ experience in senior leadership roles and joins CILT UK from the Institute of Directors, where he served as national director and chief operating officer for two years.
Prior to this, he held various CEO roles within the charity sector, including at the Civil Mediation Council from 2018 to 2021 and the Clive Richards Foundation. He also served 17 years in the military, including front line service in several conflict zones.
Mr Adams said: “The profile and significance of logistics, transport, and supply chain as a sector has been made ever more prominent since its important role in keeping the country moving during the pandemic, and I look forward to building on this momentum. I am excited to have the opportunity to represent such a vital area of the UK economy and look forward to connecting with members and the profession during my tenure.”
CILT UK described Mr Adams as “a motivated and charismatic CEO that has led both small and large teams in the not-for-profit, membership, training and commercial sector”.
Vikram Singla, CILT chair, said: “The board has found a strong and passionate leader in Paul. His extensive experience in membership organisations, charities and education will help guide the institute through an important period of growth as we move into the next phase of our journey into becoming the institute of choice for all those working in the many facets of logistics, transport and the supply chain.”
Mr Adams will start his new role on 1 December and will be based at CILT UK’s head office in Corby, Northamptonshire. He will take over from Andrew Weatherill, director of finance and company secretary at CILT UK, who has been acting as interim CEO over the past few months.
Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market
A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation
SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode
Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial
Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers
Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives
OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil
Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?
MSC slaps bumper surcharge on boxes through restricted Panama Canal
'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship
News Podcast | Nov 2023 | TIACA controversy, peak season and what next for air cargo
MSC extends deadline on HHLA share offer in move for more control
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article