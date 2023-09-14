Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Chapman Freeborn opens satellite office in London Bridge to support expansion and attract new talent

cfoffice
By

PRESS OFFICE

The new office will service the charter broker’s growing international customer base and bolster its team of regional subject matter experts

Chapman Freeborn, the global air charter specialist and part of Avia Solutions Group, has opened a new satellite office in London Bridge to support its ongoing global expansion and attract new talent.

The central London location will provide an easily accessible hub in the city to accommodate Chapman Freeborn’s expanding team, while supporting the charter broker’s operations in its Gatwick headquarters.

“Charter brokering is a people business, and we are committed to attracting a diverse range of new talent to continue providing the best service to our growing customer base,” said Russi Batliwala, Chairman, Chapman Freeborn, at the London Bridge office opening event yesterday evening (13th September).

Chapman Freeborn’s growth strategy is focused on onboarding subject matter experts in dedicated regional divisions across the globe to support its customers’ most challenging time-critical logistics needs.

The London Bridge office will provide a central location from which to offer advice and competitive airfreight solutions to the local community, leveraging the charter broker’s extensive portfolio of cargo and passenger charter services, on board courier services (OBC), and live animal transportations.

“As we mark our 50th anniversary, our new office strengthens our UK roots and makes us accessible to a new pool of talent. A London location is integral to our success as we set our sights on the next 50 years of global expansion,” said Batliwala.

The move is part of Chapman Freeborn’s wider strategy to fortify its international network through the establishment of regional offices worldwide, including recent openings in New York and Houston, as well as in Austria, Switzerland, France, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The London Bridge office was inaugurated on 13th September, with an opening event attended by Chapman Freeborn’s senior management team, as well as Gediminas Ziemelis, Co-founder and Chairman of Avia Solutions Group.

