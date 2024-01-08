Changes at the top at Leschaco

Multinationals pledge major facility investment in India's Tamil Nadu
The state government of India’s Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth over $4.39bn with ...
Leschaco has appointed David Williams (above) as global head of tank containers, and Maximilian Nause has been promoted to become global head of sales.
Mr Williams will be responsible for overseeing and driving Leschaco’s tank container operations worldwide and will collaborate with key stakeholders, managing global teams and driving innovative solutions.
Mr Williams has had extensive experience in senior management roles at AP Møller-Maersk since 1991, latterly as Maersk’s MD for the Africa region.
Leschaco CEO Constantin Conrad, said: “We are delighted to welcome David Williams to our leadership team. With him at the helm, we are setting the stage for the successful continuation of our tank container story.”
Mr Nause (below), Leschaco’s previous global head of tank containers, becomes global head of sales to drive the global implementation and investments of the new sales strategy.
He said: “I am thrilled and deeply privileged to assume the role of global head of sales, a position that holds both significance and promise as we chart our course towards achieving the corporate strategy goals set for 2030,” he said.
Mr Conrad added: “We are excited to see Maximilian Nause take on this pivotal role. His in-depth knowledge of our business and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction makes him the ideal person to lead our global sales efforts and drive positive change.”
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward
Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable
No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue
Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?
Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article