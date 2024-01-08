Changes at the top at Leschaco

By Charlotte Goldstone 08/01/2024

Leschaco has appointed David Williams (above) as global head of tank containers, and Maximilian Nause has been promoted to become global head of sales.

Mr Williams will be responsible for overseeing and driving Leschaco’s tank container operations worldwide and will collaborate with key stakeholders, managing global teams and driving innovative solutions.

Mr Williams has had extensive experience in senior management roles at AP Møller-Maersk since 1991, latterly as Maersk’s MD for the Africa region.

Leschaco CEO Constantin Conrad, said: “We are delighted to welcome David Williams to our leadership team. With him at the helm, we are setting the stage for the successful continuation of our tank container story.”

Mr Nause (below), Leschaco’s previous global head of tank containers, becomes global head of sales to drive the global implementation and investments of the new sales strategy.

He said: “I am thrilled and deeply privileged to assume the role of global head of sales, a position that holds both significance and promise as we chart our course towards achieving the corporate strategy goals set for 2030,” he said.

Mr Conrad added: “We are excited to see Maximilian Nause take on this pivotal role. His in-depth knowledge of our business and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction makes him the ideal person to lead our global sales efforts and drive positive change.”