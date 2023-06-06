CH Robinson appoints Dave Bozeman chief executive officer

By LoadstarEditorial 06/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

06/06/2023

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.?(BUSINESS WIRE)? C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Dave Bozeman as Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors effective June 26, 2023. Scott Anderson, who has been serving as Interim CEO since January 2023, will continue in his role until Mr. Bozeman joins the company and will work with him to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN