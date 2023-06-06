CH Robinson appoints Dave Bozeman chief executive officer

XPO vs CH Robinson – two very different (executive) trades
06/06/2023
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.?(BUSINESS WIRE)? C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Dave Bozeman as Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors effective June 26, 2023. Scott Anderson, who has been serving as Interim CEO since January 2023, will continue in his role until Mr. Bozeman joins the company and will work with him to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. ...
