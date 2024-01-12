Cargolux launches aerial firefighting unit

Pharma.aero and Cool Chain Association aim for common standards
Can there be a common handling standard for pharmaceuticals, seafood, fruit and flowers? Two industry bodies ...
PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 12 January 2024 – Cargolux is pleased to announce that it has launched a new business unit, Aquarius Aerial Firefighting (Aquarius AFF). This new venture marks a new chapter in Cargolux’ history.
The aerial firefighting unit will operate a fleet of 12 Air Tractor AT-802F Fire Boss aircraft which will be acquired over a three-year period. The first 3 aircraft have already been delivered. These three aircraft are expected to be ready for deployment by May 2024. Through its entrance into this activity, Aquarius AFF will alleviate some of the capacity shortfall for aerial firefighting in Europe and further afield.
Extreme weather patterns, global warming and their consequences, such as wildfires, are an increasing issue for global communities.
Aquarius AFF aims to provide assistance in the fight against devastating wildfires that threaten human lives, natural resources and significantly contributes to global CO2 emissions. Cargolux is strongly committed to sustainability and this new venture will enable the company to lead a solution-oriented project, tackling one of the root causes of CO2 emissions.
Aquarius AFF will build on Cargolux’ experience and high safety standards to develop its aerial firefighting activity. True to its pioneering spirit, Cargolux is venturing into new territory for an all-cargo airline.
“The inauguration of Aquarius Aerial Firefighting as a new business unit of Cargolux is an exciting new chapter in the company’s history. Over the past years, we have witnessed wildfires becoming a growing global issue that requires a rapid response. Not only do such fires emit significant amounts of CO2 but they pose a significant danger to lives and livelihoods. As a responsible corporate citizen I see it as our responsibility to help tackle this problem. I look forward to Aquarius Aerial Firefighting becoming an integral part of the solution.”, says Richard Forson, President & CEO of Cargolux.
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'
Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates
'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended
Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week
Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'
Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack
Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year
China's Cosco suspends Israel-bound ocean services
Q4 23 financial horror for liners spotlit by OOCL operational update
Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article