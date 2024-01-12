Cargolux launches aerial firefighting unit

By LoadstarEditorial 12/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 12 January 2024 – Cargolux is pleased to announce that it has launched a new business unit, Aquarius Aerial Firefighting (Aquarius AFF). This new venture marks a new chapter in Cargolux’ history.

The aerial firefighting unit will operate a fleet of 12 Air Tractor AT-802F Fire Boss aircraft which will be acquired over a three-year period. The first 3 aircraft have already been delivered. These three aircraft are expected to be ready for deployment by May 2024. Through its entrance into this activity, Aquarius AFF will alleviate some of the capacity shortfall for aerial firefighting in Europe and further afield.

Extreme weather patterns, global warming and their consequences, such as wildfires, are an increasing issue for global communities.

Aquarius AFF aims to provide assistance in the fight against devastating wildfires that threaten human lives, natural resources and significantly contributes to global CO 2 emissions. Cargolux is strongly committed to sustainability and this new venture will enable the company to lead a solution-oriented project, tackling one of the root causes of CO 2 emissions.

Aquarius AFF will build on Cargolux’ experience and high safety standards to develop its aerial firefighting activity. True to its pioneering spirit, Cargolux is venturing into new territory for an all-cargo airline.