cargo-partner continues to grow its network in China

From June 14 to 16, 2023, cargo-partner was represented with its own booth at the “transport logistic” trade fair at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. With around 400 exhibitors and over 21,500 visitors on 30,000 m² of exhibition space, transport logistic represents an important meeting place for companies from the logistics, transportation, service, manufacturing, catering, and retailing industries to exchange the latest knowledge and expertise. cargo-partner took this event as an opportunity to present its extensive network across China, including the latest additions in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing and Nanjing. Luca Ferrara, CEO of cargo-partner, commented on the recent expansions, saying: “As a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, China presents immense opportunities for the cargo-partner group. Our new Pharma Center in Shanghai, our new warehouse in Guangzhou, and our new office facilities in Chongqing and Nanjing are further important puzzle pieces in our constantly growing network in China. Our strategic decision to establish a strong presence throughout China aligns perfectly with our long-term goals of improving our operational efficiency, fostering deeper relationships with our local partners and customers, and unlocking new opportunities for continued growth in the future.” Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Competence Center in Shanghai In March 2023, cargo-partner announced the launch of a new Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Competence Center in Shanghai. China is one of the world’s main producers of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, as well as an increasingly important consumer market for this type of products. The new Pharma Competence Center now serves as an operational hub for exporters and importers who require GDP-compliant transport solutions for medicinal products. cargo-partner’s on-site experts can provide not only temperature-controlled air and ocean freight services, but also temperature-controlled trucking for the first and last mile. New warehouse in Guangzhou In addition to cargo-partner’s existing warehouse facilities in Shanghai, Chengdu, Kunshan and Hong Kong with a total of 22,000 m² of storage space, the logistics provider has opened a new warehouse in Guangzhou as of March 1, 2023. Guangzhou is an important logistics gateway in Southern China, and contract logistics is one of the main focus areas of cargo-partner’s strategy for China in 2023. This is why cargo-partner has recently opened its first warehouse in Guangzhou, which is scheduled to be expanded in 2024 to meet the strong market demand. While the majority of cargo-partner’s customers in Guangzhou are currently from the high tech industry, the local team plans to expand its capabilities in the e-commerce, industrial and consumer goods sectors in the near future. Office expansion in Chongqing In April 2023, cargo-partner celebrated the relocation of its Chongqing office to a larger, more modern facility. Thanks to its ideal geographic location and well-developed infrastructure, Chongqing is a key transport and logistics hub in central China. Its airports rank among the top ten in China for year-round throughput, and the city’s port is the largest in the Upper Yangtze region. Moreover, the Chongqing-Duisburg connection is a cornerstone of the growing trans-Eurasian railway network. The new office in Chongqing is just one aspect of cargo-partner’s strategic expansion and will support the local team in serving customers across the region with a full range of logistics solutions. New customer service office in Nanjing To further strengthen its local network, cargo-partner has recently opened a new customer service and sales office in Nanjing. The new office is one of several cargo-partner offices in the Yangtze River Delta region, where the logistics provider offers a wide range of air freight, sea freight, land transport, contract logistics and value added services. Nanjing is a major logistics gateway in eastern China, situated at the confluence of several key logistics hubs, including Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Nanjing Port as well as important railway hubs connected to the main railway networks. Since the opening of cargo-partner’s first office in China in 2004, the international transport and logistics provider has continuously expanded its network of offices and warehouses in the country. Today, the company is represented with 380 employees across 16 offices in China.