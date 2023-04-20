Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Canny Mærsk avoids two Bolloré auctions in style

deals
ID 314998 © Robert Brown | Dreamstime.com 3 8
By

Let me swiftly help you go through the mental process of why AP Møller-Mærsk’s (APMM) absence from the two separate auctions for Bolloré’s T&L operations* was very smart indeed.

(*From last year, BAL, rebranded as Africa Global Logistics by its new owner, MSC; and now Bolloré Logistics, or BL.)

If by any chance you bumped into the 2022 numbers of the Bolloré group recently, you may have noticed that the TMT conglomerate included €3.15bn in net capital gains from the divestment of Bolloré Africa Logistics (BAL) to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Bollore Logistics CMA CGM M&A radar MSC Takeover Talk Brookfield Infrastructure Textainer Triton

    Most Read

    CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics

    FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud

    Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes

    Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share

    Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'

    FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail

    Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back

    Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'

    Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages

    Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks

    Ups and downs at Zim as market forces blow hot and cold

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics now reality (almost)

    Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics

    US west coast port labour disputes now just 'minor inconveniences'

    Transatlantic capacity surge by US carriers drives air rates down further

    e-Shipping the latest carrier to launch Russia service